Bank of Montreal Can Has $153.87 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $153,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 676,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 242,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.67.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.97 and a 200-day moving average of $195.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

