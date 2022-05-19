Bank of Montreal Can Sells 439,398 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.05% of Colliers International Group worth $131,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $410,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.35 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

