Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,799,312 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,799,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Booking worth $137,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1,973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,050.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,190.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,301.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

