Bank of Montreal Can Sells 802,855 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,177,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 802,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.45% of Occidental Petroleum worth $121,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.