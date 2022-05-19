Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.81. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 23,470 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of $382.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

