Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.81. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 23,470 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a market cap of $382.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
