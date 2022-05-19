Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €144.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €144.00 ($150.00) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($223.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($192.71) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

FRA HNR1 opened at €144.75 ($150.78) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €159.40. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($121.22).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

