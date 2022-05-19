Barclays Increases Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 1,170

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 980 ($12.08) to GBX 1,170 ($14.42) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.40) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 841.83 ($10.38).

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 808.50 ($9.97) on Monday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 388.80 ($4.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 775.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 660.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.97), for a total value of £242,700 ($299,186.39).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

