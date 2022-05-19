Barclays Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $55.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.32.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

