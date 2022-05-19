Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.81) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 389 ($4.80).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 157.90 ($1.95) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of £929.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

