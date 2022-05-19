Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.81) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 389 ($4.80).
Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 157.90 ($1.95) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of £929.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.20.
Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
