Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.78) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 866 ($10.68).

Shares of LON:SFOR opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.26) on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.20 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($10.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 487.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

