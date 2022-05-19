Barclays Trims JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Target Price to GBX 195

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.79) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 537.50 ($6.63).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.54) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.68. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 116.90 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91). The company has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

