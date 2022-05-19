Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.70

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 185430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

