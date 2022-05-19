Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%.
Shares of BBWI stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.37. 315,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $82.00.
In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.
About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
