Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

NYSE BBWI traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. 9,972,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,708. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.89.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

