Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.89.

BBWI traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 9,972,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,708. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,662,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

