Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.69.

Several research firms recently commented on BAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Baxter International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Baxter International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Baxter International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Baxter International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

