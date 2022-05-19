Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) PT Raised to €96.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from €90.00 ($93.75) to €96.00 ($100.00) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BAYRY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($80.21) to €83.00 ($86.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

BAYRY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 323,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

