BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins cut BBTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

OTCMKTS:BBTVF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. BBTV has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

