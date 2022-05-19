Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BC8. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.25) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday, April 11th. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($63.54) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($73.96) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($55.21) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

BC8 opened at €41.58 ($43.31) on Monday. Bechtle has a one year low of €39.51 ($41.16) and a one year high of €69.56 ($72.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €45.80 and its 200-day moving average is €53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.11.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

