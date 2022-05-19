Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

BHIL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Benson Hill stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

