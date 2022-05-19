Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €38.70 ($40.31) price target on Grenke in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on Grenke in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on Grenke in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €26.10 ($27.19) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.97 and its 200 day moving average is €28.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Grenke has a one year low of €20.98 ($21.85) and a one year high of €40.25 ($41.93).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

