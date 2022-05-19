Berenberg Bank Trims SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Target Price to GBX 300

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.31) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.11) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 347.25 ($4.28).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 224.26 ($2.76) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.59. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.80 ($4.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.