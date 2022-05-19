Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.35). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 923,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.41.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

