Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.47.

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.62 on Monday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

