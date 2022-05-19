Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Chardan Capital

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Better Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. Better Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,425 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

