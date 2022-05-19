Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.49 or 0.01063616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00449336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033613 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,844.08 or 1.51669270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

