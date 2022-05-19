Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 4.3%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 46,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,848,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

