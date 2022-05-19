BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,086,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BGC Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BGC Partners by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BGC Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.67. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

BGC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.