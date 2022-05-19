BHP Group’s (BHP) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price target on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($27.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,478.57 ($30.55).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,585.50 ($31.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($37.48). The company has a market capitalization of £130.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,752.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,433.03.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

