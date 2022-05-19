BIDR Market Capitalization Achieves $15.33 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $26.57 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.02 or 0.01092871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033417 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,772.22 or 1.52500467 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008726 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars.

