BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBAI. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.