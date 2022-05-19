BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 244,123 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $9.21.

BBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

