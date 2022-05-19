BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of BigCommerce worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,715 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

