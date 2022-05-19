Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $359.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $335.02 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

