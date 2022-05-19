BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
Shares of BLRX opened at $1.27 on Friday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
