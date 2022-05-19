Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Trading Down 16.2%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

