BitBall Price Down 0.9% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $899,293.25 and approximately $39,851.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,190.72 or 0.99703536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00035466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001301 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

