BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.5% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.33% of BlackRock worth $1,846,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,878,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

NYSE:BLK traded down $19.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,285. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $691.26 and a 200-day moving average of $800.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $583.05 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

