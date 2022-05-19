Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 647,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,613 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $83,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 807,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after purchasing an additional 242,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $102.67. 48,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.11. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,510,050 shares of company stock worth $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

