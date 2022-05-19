Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading 9.4% Higher

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.62. 57,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,299,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair downgraded Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $805.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.