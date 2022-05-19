Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. 374,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

