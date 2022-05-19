BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BlueScope Steel stock opened at $60.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $90.95.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.8515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.