BMO Capital Markets Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered Capstone Copper from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.73.

TSE CS opened at C$4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.26 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.03.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

