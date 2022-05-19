BMO Capital Markets Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered Capstone Copper from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.73.
TSE CS opened at C$4.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.26 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.03.
Capstone Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
