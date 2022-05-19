BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.50 and last traded at C$20.45. 175,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 240,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

