BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

