Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Purchases £26,000 in Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,051.28).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Roger McDowell purchased 50,000 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($41,913.21).

On Tuesday, April 5th, Roger McDowell sold 234,189 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £156,906.63 ($193,425.33).

LON BAR opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.53. The stock has a market cap of £11.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. Brand Architekts Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60.30 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

