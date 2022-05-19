Bridge Oracle One Day Trading Volume Tops $265,441.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $80.53 million and $265,441.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 56.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

