Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) to Issue GBX 7.80 Dividend

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 812.76 ($10.02) on Thursday. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 820.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 867.55.

Get Britvic alerts:

BVIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 855 ($10.54) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.14) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.94) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 983 ($12.12).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.