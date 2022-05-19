Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $271,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,409,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $26.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $543.90. The stock had a trading volume of 147,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.70 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

