Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85,804 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Broadcom worth $369,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO traded down $19.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $551.06. The stock had a trading volume of 88,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,248. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.70 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $594.03 and a 200 day moving average of $591.38. The company has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

